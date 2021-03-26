Montana Food Bank Network thanking community for fund-raiser support

MISSOULA — Leaders of the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) are thanking donors and sponsors for jumping in to help the agency's major fundraiser go "virtual", and yet still hit the goal.

In recent years, "The Taste" has been a major event in Missoula, giving attendees a night out while raising tens of thousands of dollars for MFBN operations.

Last year's event happened just days before the pandemic was declared. This year, organizers decided to press on, but virtually.

Here at KPAX, we helped with some of the producing and streaming of the live event, as sponsors pitched in with segments on food preparation, an auction and "passports" to local restaurant destinations to be used later.

MFBN Executive Director Gayle Carlson says although involvement was a little less than expected, it was still a success, raising $75,000.

"But we did have a lot of views afterwards. The auction was incredibly active because we put that up a couple of weeks ahead of time. People are loving the passports," Carlson said.

"We're still seeing some of that coming in. So we really had to make a change at the last minute and it worked out very well," Carlson added. "There isn't much that we would have gone back and changed on that."

If you'd like to see what the event was like, the event is still on Youtube.

You can always find out more about the Montana Food Bank Network and its programs at www.mfbn.org

