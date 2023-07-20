Montana International Choral Festival returns to Missoula

MISSOULA- The 12th Montana International Choral Festival is underway in Missoula.

The event — which includes over 300 singers from 10 countries — seeks to promote a global community through music.

“They talk about global understanding and friendship and goodwill through music and music is such a universal language and there's such power in the human voice. So even though many of these people don't speak the same language or don't speak the language very well with their host families its an opportunity to bring culture together here and for us to share not only with each, but by putting some stuff on the radio through Montana Public Radio we can share it more broadly with Montana and the world too,” said Michael Marsolek, the emcee for the events.

The festival runs until Saturday, July 22, 2023. The events do require an entry button which can be purchased at any of the festival locations for $35. Montana Public Radio will also be broadcasting

the event.

Find out what is happening at the Montana International Choral Festival by clicking here.