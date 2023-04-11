Mount Jumbo's South Zone in Missoula to reopen to public on April 13

MISSOULA - In another sure sign of spring in Missoula, the Mount Jumbo South Zone winter wildlife closure will be lifted at 6 a.m. on April 13, 2023.

Missoula Parks and Recreation had previously pushed back the March 15 opening date after consulting with state wildlife officials. The annual closure protects the 75 to 95 elk and other animals who are on Mount Jumbo's lower elevations to feed and regain strength after a long winter.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Wildlife Manager Liz Bradley notes that early spring is a critical time for elk because they are coming out of the winter in their poorest physical condition.

"For elk and deer, the spring green-up can't come soon enough—so they can start replenishing the physical reserves they lost over the winter. Most years, we see the hillsides starting to green up by mid-to-late March, but that hasn't happened yet this year," Bradley says. "The female elk and deer are doubly stressed as they try to push through these tough conditions carrying young they will deliver in late May and June."

Missoula Parks and Recreation officials say Mount Jumbo's North Zone — which includes all points north of the Saddle Road — will remain closed until May 1 or later, depending on weather conditions or the presence elk in the area.

Updates on the South and North Zone reopening dates can be found on the Conservation Lands Closures webpage. Contact (406) 721-7275 or visit missoulaparks.org for maps and more information.