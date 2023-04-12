Mountain Home Montana expanding services in Missoula

MISSOULA - Mountain Home Montana works to create better futures two generations at a time by providing shelter, childcare, and support to young mothers and their children.

The organization recently acquired the former Hillside Health and Rehabilitation building in Missoula’s South Hills to expand its services.



The details of how they'll structure the building in terms of layout are unknown at this time. But they do plan to house many more families, have additional spaces for childcare, and specific areas for therapy and mental health counseling.

"We're gonna just grow. We're gonna grow all of those services, especially right now. There's just such a housing crisis in Missoula. After the pandemic, there's so many mental health challenges for youth,” Mountain Home Montana Director of Development and Impact Kelsie Severson. “And there's also a lack of childcare in our community. So, we're intending to expand all of those. We’d love to first get an idea from our clients what they need most, and we really want to see this building expand into what they need."

There's no set opening date just yet but soon the Hillside building will be able to support Missoula's mothers and their children.