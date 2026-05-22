MISSOULA — Missoula's free bus line, which has a dozen routes around the city, has been named the 2026 Community Transportation System of the Year.

Mountain Line's recognition is through the Community Transportation Association of America (CTAA) for the "Large System" category. The national award celebrates agency achievements over the past year.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MOUNTAIN LINE'S AWARD:

Mountain Line receives national "System of the Year" award

The award was presented to Mountain Line representatives at the CTAA Expo in Omaha last week.

A separate event took place Thursday in Missoula with officials such as Mayor Andrea Davis and Chad Bauer, president and CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, in attendance.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Mayor Andrea Davis speaks at Thursday's event celebrating Mountain Line

While addressing the group at the Downtown Transfer Station, Mayor Davis spoke about Mountain Line's efforts to make a difference in people's lives, such as easing stress and offering residents free rides to work, school, or medical appointments.

Jordan Hess, Mountain Line's CEO and general manager, said he did not see the award coming.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Mountain Line buses depart Missoula's downtown area

"We know that we punch above our weight at Mountain Line," he said. "We know that we're a system that Missoula can be proud of, but the award was definitely a really pleasant surprise."

The national award does not mean Mountain Line is pumping the brakes on any plans, however.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Renovations are underway at the Downtown Transfer Station in Missoula

Multiple projects are underway to keep the transportation service expanding, such as renovations at the transfer center.

A new facility is also being built that will house bus maintenance operations and administrative offices. That building could be ready by 2028.