Mullan BUILD team hosting Tuesday virtual open house

MISSOULA — The public is invited to take part in a Wednesday virtual open house to learn more about the Mullan BUILD project.

Missoula county and city representatives will review the project scope, timeline and which elements are moving to construction later this year during this virtual meeting.

The event will include optional breakout sessions following the initial presentation that will serve as a roundtable environment for people to ask questions about design features, construction schedule, as well as funding and future considerations.

Click here to register for the open house which will take place via Microsoft Teams beginning on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

“We want to ensure that residents are informed prior to breaking ground this summer,” Missoula County Public Works Director Shane Stack said. “We hope the open house will provide an environment to get questions answered and discuss project details as we approach our final design phase and move toward construction,."

Missoula County received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to construct a new infrastructure network in the Mullan Road area. The federal grant, coupled with local funding from the city and county, will fund the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project.

Project leaders estimate that $40 million of funding is required to complete the planned backbone infrastructure in the entire area. Due to the approximately $27 million funding discrepancy, future phases will be constructed as additional funding becomes available.

The prioritized elements for construction in 2021 and 2022 include Mary Jane Boulevard South, Mary Jane Boulevard North, George Elmer South and England Boulevard. Click here to learn more about the Mullan BUILD project.

