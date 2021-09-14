Missoula municipal primary election taking place Tuesday

MISSOULA — Missoula will hold its primary municipal election for the race for mayor and two city wards on Tuesday.

Each of those races has more than two candidates and the primary is intended to narrow the field heading into November.

Current Mayor John Engen – who is seeking another term -- is being challenged by Jacob Elder, Shawn Knopp, and Greg Strandberg.

MTN News

The top two mayoral candidates will advance to the November election. The primary is an all-mail election, and polling places will not be open on Election Day.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Late ballots will not be accepted, and postmarks are not sufficient.

Six ballot drop-off locations will be available until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

That includes the Missoula Public Library, the Hellgate Elementary School Administration Office, the Missoula County Elections Center on Russell Street, the Missoula County Fairgrounds, the Missoula Early Learning Center and Franklin Elementary School.

Due to changes in state law, residents can no longer register to vote on Election Day.