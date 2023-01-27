New barbeque restaurant set to open in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN - In the wake of several local restaurants recently closing their doors, there's good news out of Frenchtown.

A couple is moving from their food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Montana Kick Ass BBQ is almost ready for you and your family to come and chow down.

“It’s a life goal of mine, it’s a dream, and it’s coming true,” said co-owner Amber Kuntz.

After having success with their food truck for three years, owners Chris and Amber Kuntz are eager to open their family-friendly, sit-down restaurant, complete with a drive-thru window.

“We basically outgrew the food truck. Our food was so popular with everybody,” Chris explained. "Everybody said we should open a restaurant and it was a pipe dream and now it’s a reality.”

In addition to their signature barbecue dishes — smoked mac 'n cheese, pulled pork, and brisket — all made with local ingredients, they will be serving up some new mega burgers and milkshakes which will soon be favorites.

“It’s been such a long process and we have learned so much,” Chris told MTN News.”

The couple says that this restaurant would not be possible without the Frenchtown community.

“This town has been nothing but a positive support that has kept me pushing forward and not raising my hands up and saying, ‘to heck with this, this is crazy’ The support from everybody saying, ‘nope you gotta do it, you can do it, we need a restaurant. They’re really looking forward to coming in here as a family, with the kids, grandma, grandpa, you name it, sitting down and having a nice meal. We’ve had nothing but positive from the town of Frenchtown.” - Montana Kick Ass BBQ co-owner Amber Kuntz.

Amber and Chris are excited to welcome the community to their grand opening, which will take place around Feb. 10.