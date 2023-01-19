New dining restaurant opens at University of Montana

MISSOULA - The University of Montana kicked off its grand opening of a new dining restaurant on campus on Wednesday.

"Monte's Den" is located on the second floor of the University Center.

The restaurant cooks up Detroit-style pizza, wings, salads, and more.

We spoke with a student worker who says he remembers the previous restaurant but Monte's Den is different.

He said the line during lunchtime was trailing outside and that it was nice to see more students on campus.

“I think it’s good. You know it’s sad to see Pizza Hut go. I also had a friend who worked there,” UM student worker Lucas Jarrett said. “But I like to see that it’s kinda coming back up and the UC itself can fill back up.”

Once the students are finished eating, they can head over to the game room adjacent to the restaurant.

Monte's Den is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the semester.

