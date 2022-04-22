New group showing interest in developing Missoula's Riverfront Triangle

MISSOULA — A new group of developers are looking at taking on development of Missoula's Riverfront Triangle, although the proposal is still in the very early stage.

City leaders have been working with a host of developers over the past three decades, hoping to find someone interested in the old "Fox Theater" site along the Clark Fork River west of Orange Street. But it seems like the ideas, while often grand, always seem to run into problems.

The most recent was two years ago, when developer Nick Checota had to sideline plans for a new hotel and performing arts center when business came to a halt in the pandemic.

Now, a new group, Capitol V is exploring options, telling the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board Thursday its completing its "due diligence" and could purchase the 7-acre site soon. It's expected they would follow a similar course as previous plans, with a mix of uses, including a hotel, conference center and commercial business, while preserving public access to the river.