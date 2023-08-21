New Lolo School is nearing completion

LOLO - Lolo’s new $26 million school will open to students for the first time to students on Sept. 5, 2023.

Superintendent Dale Olinger says he’s excited for students to see their new house of learning.

“I want them to feel like this is their new home,” Olinger said. “Not just a new school, but their school.”

Around 550 students, grades kindergarten through eight, will be the first cadre of Lolo Lynx, walking into one building — a far cry from the smattering of structures that currently house the district.

Olinger said the old facility had real student health and safety problems, chiefly that students and staff had to often leave their buildings to use the restroom or switch classes.

The new building fixes that.

“I want people to feel like they belong here,” Olinger said. “This is something they’ve invested in and that it is going to really make an impact on their student’s learning and safety. From the kids, I expect a lot of smiles.”

Teachers should be smiling as well. They will get to see their new top-of-the-line classrooms later this week.

Each room is a standard size, with smartboard displays and simpler comforts like HVAC controls.

Olinger said the school had struggled to recruit teachers because of the state of their facilities.

“We know our old facility could kind of be a turn-off,” Olinger said. “It was a detriment when people would step in and say ‘This is my classroom?’ Being able to say ‘Hey, we may not pay the best, and we’re working on that, but we also have this beautiful facility for you to work in and your environment should be really nice.”

The new school began construction in April 2022 with Jackson Contractor Group Inc., funded by a 2020 bond for $22.1 million. The final bill for the school, located on Farm Lane, will total 26 million.

Olinger said they’ve successfully raised the extra funds from government sources, private donations, and the sale of the old property.

“Believe it or not,” Olinger said. “But this project is on-time and under budget. We’re really pleased with that.”

There is still work to be done around the school, including laying sod around the playground and touching up the common area.

Olinger said that many people have shared concerns about traffic to the school, and he will be monitoring the natural traffic patterns of parents to see if there are any changes they need to make.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school and an open house is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.