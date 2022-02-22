New Missoula airport terminal being dedicated Tuesday

MISSOULA - Tuesday is a big day for the Missoula Montana Airport and those of us who travel in and out of the facility.

The brand-new terminal building will be dedicated at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

MTN News will get a behind-the-scenes look at the final stages of construction to see what amenities it has to offer and to find out when it will fully open for our use.

US Senator Jon Tester will be among those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony which takes place at 10 a.m.

The new terminal is part of a multi-year, multi-phase modernization project that will see additional concourse space, seating, concessions, and improved Wi-Fi, according to Sen. Tester’s office.

Funding for the project comes from the Federal Aviation Administration, the State of Montana, and local funding, as well as roughly $5.37 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

We will have more on this story from Dennis Bragg during the 5:30 and 10:00 News.