New Missoula Montana Airport terminal comes online

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - It took some last minute security sweeps and systems checks, but the new terminal at Missoula Montana Airport is now online. And passengers are already enjoying the new amenities and improvements.

Airport and Transportation Safety Administration were busy Tuesday night doing a final check of security and operating systems, but the new multi-million terminal opened on time and without any problems early Wednesday morning.

It looked by mid-day like the terminal had already been in operation for a year, as thousands of passengers and their friends and family were lining up at the new ticket counters, or self-checking and then making their way through the new checkpoints.

The new concourse, lined with shops and restaurants were bustling and there was plenty of room for all the travelers. We asked Airport Director Brian Ellestad what it was like to see the original designs, and now see it all operating in reality.

"You know, more so it's fun to see people's faces and ask them, 'hey, what do you think?' And everybody's got big smiles and I really think it was well done. So it's fun to see that,” Ellestad observed.

Passengers we spoke with were thrilled with the improvements, even though long-time local travelers admitted it would take some time to get used to such a dramatic change.