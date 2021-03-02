New Missoula transportation plan primed for more public input

MISSOULA — A final draft won't be finished until later this spring. But local transportation planners are giving the public another chance to review, and comment on Missoula's long range transportation plan.

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization started work on the transportation plan update a year ago, and by last fall had developed three different scenarios for what's being called "Missoula Connect". The scenarios address all aspects of "multi-modal" transportation, cars, public transit, bikes or walking with "new" or "enhanced" connections, or "regional equity".

That third scenario favors new forms of transport while improving public health. It cuts household transportation costs while providing better connections for economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. But all three promote safety, connectivity and accessibility.

"We like to say that even people who drive are pedestrians for the beginning and end of their trip," explained Missoula MPO Planning Manager Aaron Wilson. "And so everyone has slightly different needs in terms of how they get around the region and the more we hear from people the more successful we can be at creating a plan that does really work for as many people as possible. Ideally for everybody in the region." :17

A presentation on Missoula Connections will be given during the Planning Board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with two virtual open houses set for March 24 and March 25. Additional information about Missoula Connect and the upcoming meetings can be found here. Additionally, the latest online survey can be accessed here.