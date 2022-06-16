New owners announced for Missoula’s Imagine Nation Brewing

A popular Missoula brewery has been sold.

We told you last year that Imagine Nation Brewing on West Broadway was on the market, and now the owners say the seven year old business has been sold to Tim and Annie Graham of Missoula.

According to a news release, Tim Graham owns Cymatic Fermanation Project, a local brewery that will help Imagine Nation Brewing reach a larger clientele.

Current owners Robert Rivers and Fernanda Menna Barretto Krum say the brewery will maintain its identity as a center for community transformation with the same beers while hosting musicians and artists.