New phase of work will wrap up recent Community Medical Center construction

MISSOULA - Community Medical Center's (CMC) Chief Medical Officer says the new phase of construction at the hospital's Emergency Department will wrap up a series of upgrades to give CMC more capacity and patient services.

CMC staff were completing their move into the new "Phase 1" Emergency Department — which is just west of the hospital's existing emergency wing — on Tuesday. The new facility features more space for different kinds of patients, an improved atmosphere — and is part of the upgrade to eventually have all 18 rooms be private.

Construction is already starting on the exterior of Phase 2, which will remodel the earlier location, with completion expected next year.

"Yes, the next phase, which is Phase 2 of our project will start, actually starting tomorrow we're going to jump right into that phase. And that will be the final phase of our project. That will be about 10 months of worth of work," said CMC Chief Operating Officer Jim Gillhouse. "The exterior work is going to start right away, which actually will include a two bay, heated ambulance garage as well, for our EMS providers." :20

The entire project represents a $13.4 billion investment at CMC.