New spot for treats in Missoula at Zootown Sweets

MISSOULA — It's been a big week for Zootown Sweets as the corner of Third Street and Higgins Avenue in Missoula is now a candy store and open for business.

Sean Curran is a first-time candy store owner who officially opened his shop on Wednesday.

The store offers almost anything sweet, but its specialty is bulk candy. Gummies, sour cherries, rock candy, chocolate fudge, and more fill the shelves and tables.

Curran hopes Zootown Sweets will be a welcoming spot for families and kids.

In fact, his own family played an important role in its creation. He lists his three daughters as inspiring his new business adventure and with the right location on a busy Hip Strip corner, the vision has come to life.

“We've been to other candy stores in downtown locations and we really liked them," Curran said. "I have three daughters, so we always went into the candy stores, and this is right next to the Higgins Street bridge, big windows, so it seemed like the right place.”

Zootown Sweets will give away toys, such as a POP MART Labubu, in once-a-week drawings to celebrate its opening.

Zootown Sweets is open seven days a week. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.