New Texas Roadhouse in Missoula looking for employees

MISSOULA — The soon-to-open Texas Roadhouse at the Southgate Mall is now hiring full-time and part-time employees.

The restaurant — which is scheduled to open in mid-November — will employ 200 people.

People can apply for the Missoula positions at apply.texasroadhouse.com while walk-ins can apply weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse is known for hand-cut steaks, ribs and made-from-scratch side dishes.

Construction began earlier this year on the 9,000-square-foot restaurant which is located at 2901 Brooks Street.