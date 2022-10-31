New Westside Park and playground opens in Missoula

MISSOULA - Kids were enjoying the swings and sliding down the slide as Missoula’s new Westside Park and playground opened to the public over the weekend.

The new playground on Sherwood Street's inclusive design allows children of all ages and abilities to play together.

Missoula Parks and Recreation leaders say the project has been in the works since the fall of 2018.

That is when Lowell Elementary School students visited playgrounds across Missoula to help shape the design of their own new play space.