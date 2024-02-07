‘Night to Shine’ event coming to Missoula

MISSOULA — The Tim Tebow Foundation throws a party across the nation on February 9 and for the first time, it's coming to Missoula.

The First Lutheran Church of Missoula will host a Night to Shine at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event is a prom for those with special needs. It includes limos, a red carpet, food, dancing, karaoke, and, most importantly, a crowning of every single guest as either a prom queen or prom king.

Quentin Rhoades, who is planning the party, says the idea started as a way to serve those with special needs who are in their congregation and beyond.

"We wanted to reach out to the community, and our goal is to be a beacon for the community and we saw this as an opportunity to serve our neighbors,” Rhoades said.

Registration for Night to Shine has closed. However, the First Luthern Church of Missoula is planning on continuing the prom next year.