One month out, Missoula Marathon still has openings for volunteers, some races

MISSOULA — The Missoula Marathon is one month away, and for only the second time in its history, the full 26.2-mile race is sold out.

"It's only the second time it's ever happened, and the other time was when we had to cap it at a thousand people right after COVID," Missoula Marathon race director Trisha Drobeck said.

She told MTN that 1,700 participants have signed up to run the route, which stretches from Frenchtown to downtown Missoula.

While the full marathon is sold out, there are still opportunities to get involved in one of Missoula’s biggest events of the year. The weekend includes a variety of events, including a beer run, a 5K, a half marathon and more.

Events leading up to the full and half marathons begin Friday, June 26. The Missoula Marathon Beer Run is scheduled for Friday, June 26, while the Missoula Kids Marathon and the Tony Banovich 5K are planned for Saturday, June 27.

As the host organization, Run Wild Missoula organizes everything behind the scenes so race day runs smoothly for both locals and out-of-state visitors who come to what some call the "Last Best Race."

Drobeck, who is also the executive director of Run Wild Missoula, said the people of Missoula are a major draw for participants traveling from out of state and abroad.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Trisha Drobeck, the race director of the Missoula Marathon

"I mean, we survey year after year after year, and what we hear the most that is the participants that come here, especially from out of state or out of country, the people of Missoula are what makes them want to come back," Drobeck said. "Everybody is so nice and welcoming here, and I think everybody shares that 'Let's share Missoula, have the best time while you're here' attitude, and that sparkles and shines throughout race weekend."

For those who want to be part of the big weekend in late June but are not interested in running, Run Wild Missoula is looking for about 500 more volunteers. There are a variety of ways to get involved.

"There's positions for everybody. If you want to interact with people, if you don't want to interact with people, if you want to sit down, if you want to stand up, if you want to be at the race, if you don't, we have it all," Drobeck said.

Volunteers receive incentives including a shirt, a party at the Big Sky Brewing Amphitheater and more.

On race day, the marathon begins at 6 a.m. in Frenchtown, while the half marathon starts at 7 a.m. near PEAK Health and Wellness Center on Blue Mountain Road.