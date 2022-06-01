Watch
Out to Lunch returns to downtown Missoula

Emily Brown/MTN News
The popular Out to Lunch returned to Caras Park in Missoula for a 36th year on June 1, 2022.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 18:32:21-04

MISSOULA - The Missoula community kicked off summer with Out to Lunch on Wednesday afternoon.

The free event — which has returned for its 36th year — takes place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Caras Park every Wednesday from June through August.

Out to Lunch has a variety of food trucks from local restaurants like El Cazador, Sa Wad Dee, Pattie Wagon, and Isla’s Lemonade.

The popular event is sponsored by various Montana businesses and features live music and special activities for kids.

For those looking to enjoy their meal and music with an alcoholic beverage, Downtown ToNight returns with its beverage garden on Thursday.

