MISSOULA – A popular event is returning to downtown Missoula on Wednesday.

The 36th annual Out to Lunch offers 16 food trucks and vendors at Caras Park, which is undergoing a makeover.

In addition to the food, there will be live music and activities for the kids.

Out to Lunch runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July, and August. And it's free.

Downtown ToNight -- also sponsored by the Missoula Downtown Association -- returns on Thursday evening.