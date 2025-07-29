Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on West Broadway in Missoula

MISSOULA — A section of West Broadway has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV at around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of West Broadway between Citi Lodge motel and the Poverello Center.

That section of the road is closed as of 12:45 p.m. and traffic is being diverted as the Missoula Police Department investigates the incident.

Melissa Rafferty/MTN News Law enforcement on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 1000 block of West Broadway in Missoula on July 29, 2025.

No information has been released about the victim.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken to the Missoula Police Department to be interviewed, which MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said is protocol for a fatal crash such as this one.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300.