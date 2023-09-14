Pedestrian killed near Poverello Center Wednesday night

MISSOULA - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near the Poverello Center.

Missoula Police report the 33-year-old man was crossing the 1100 block of West Broadway just after 10 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The victim's name is not being released until his family is notified.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on West Broadway at the time of the collision.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests that impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this tragic incident.

The driver is cooperating with police.

When police arrived they initiated life-saving measures in an effort to assist the injured pedestrian.

Despite their efforts, the man died when Missoula Emergency Services arrived on the scene.

The Missoula Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident to determine its exact cause.

West Broadway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

Missoula Police state that preliminary findings will be shared with the public as soon as available.

