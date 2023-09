MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who recently died after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says 33-year-old, David W. Ritter, of Missoula died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 13, 2023, near the Poverllo Center on West Broadway.

A report from the Montana Highway Patrol says Ritter was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle just after 10 p.m.

MHP also reports the pedestrian was a transient.