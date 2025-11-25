Planning, development to keep Missoula County busy into 2026

MISSOULA — With the end of the year rapidly approaching, Missoula County is working to shore up a number of development projects and set the stage for a new planning board.

Karen Hughes, director of planning, development and sustainability, said her department will remain busy for the remainder of the year. That includes the Blackfoot Crossing development at the Bonner West log yard and a project at Grant Creek.

“We're still pretty busy,” she said. “We've got a lot of big projects in the works.”

The Blackfoot Crossing project consists of 29 lots in two phases and looks to amend the county's current Growth Policy. The project will convert the 107-acre site into a combination of new commercial, residential, industrial and recreational uses.

The county will also consider placing a Targeted Economic Development District on vacant property dubbed the Grant Creek Crossing. The 84-acre property – a former gravel operation located near the I-90 interchange and Reserve Street – currently lacks any form of infrastructure.

A TEDD works similarly to an urban renewal district in the city, where new development helps fund the cost of future infrastructure. The current comprehensive development plan for the site eyes value-added development, including manufacturing, technology and tourism.

While those projects are pending early next year, Hughes said the county hopes to have the new Consolidated Planning Board set by year's end. The state's new Land Use and Planning Act requires the city and county to have their own boards – a change from the former City-County Consolidated Planning Board.

“The goal is to get that board seated by the end of the calendar year and have them start meeting in January,” said Hughes. “But we can't get it completely filled with existing members.”

Rules on residency requirements and other issues will require the county to recruit several new members to ensure the board has a quorum.

Hughes said work to update the county's Land Use Map remains ongoing, while zoning updates will finish in January. The Wye Infrastructure Plan will also be adopted early next year.

“There's a lot of big projects going on,” Hughes said. “It'll stay busy into next year.”