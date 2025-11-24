Green Capital grant to help Missoula’s push for clean electricity

MISSOULA — A $250,000 grant awarded to the City of Missoula will help identify projects to improve energy efficiency and meet growing electrical demand with renewable energy.

The Municipal Investment Fund Market Building Grant — courtesy of the Coalition for Green Capital — looks to build a pipeline of clean energy projects, creating jobs, cutting electricity prices and helping Missoula meet its climate goals and take control of its energy future.

Missoula, which announced the grant on Friday, is one of 50 cities to receive the funding.

“The Municipal Investment Fund grant is an important step forward in our work to make Missoula stronger, more sustainable and more affordable for everyone,” Mayor Andrea Davis said in a statement. “This is a great win.”

The grant also included Clearwater Credit Union, making it a public-private investment in clean energy. The funding will help the city and bank develop a “suite of clean energy projects that will reduce pollution and bring down energy costs” for homes and businesses.

"There is a global energy revolution happening right now, and we’re excited to help bring the benefits to Montana,” said Paul Herendeen, vice president of sustainability at Clearwater Credit Union. “Investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency can save Montanans money, make our homes healthier and more comfortable, and support local jobs.”

Missoula has taken steps over the last decade to address climate concerns by reducing its carbon footprint. It completed a greenhouse gas inventory, made energy-efficient upgrades at its wastewater facility, and issued a climate action plan.

More recently, it also partnered with Bozeman and NorthWestern Energy to develop and implement the state's first green tariff in pursuit of achieving 100% clean electricity. That effort is now years in the making.

Local officials see such goals an opportunity to attract investment.

“We’re excited to help build a pipeline of clean energy projects that strengthen Missoula’s economy,” said Grant Kier, CEO of Missoula Economic Partnership. “This grant helps us bring partners together, attract private investment, and move high-impact projects from ideas to reality.”