Poor air quality again prompts MCPS to cancel outdoor events, move practice indoors

MISSOULA - Missoula's continued poor air quality has once again prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to call off official outdoor competitions.
Additionally, practices have been moved indoors where space is available.
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of the area on Tuesday.
"When air quality reaches the "Unhealthy" levels, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces," a letter sent by parents and students reads.
Read the full letter below:
MCPS families:
Missoula’s air quality continues to be affected by surrounding area wildfires. Due to the high level of particulate matter (PM), today’s air quality was again categorized as “Unhealthy” by the Missoula City-County Health Department’s Air Quality Division.
MCPS closely monitors the air quality ratings provided by the Health Department. When air quality reaches the “Unhealthy” levels, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces.
Official outdoor competitions scheduled in Missoula for today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) have been canceled. Practices have been moved indoors where space is available. If you have questions or would like more details about your student’s outdoor sport or activity, please contact your student’s coach or activity leader.
MCPS will continue to monitor Missoula air quality and provide further information and updates to students and families.
Visit the MCPS Health Services webpage for more information about MCPS Air Quality Protocols. For more information about local air quality and current conditions, visit the Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Division webpage.
Poor air quality as well as circulating illnesses can worsen health symptoms. For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a rapid COVID-19 antigen test with MCPS, please visit the MCPS Coronavirus Information webpage or call (406) 240-4721. Testing is available Mondays through Fridays, 9 A.M. - 4 P.M., by appointment.
Thank you,
Missoula County Public Schools