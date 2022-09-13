Poor air quality again prompts MCPS to cancel outdoor events, move practice indoors

MISSOULA - Missoula's continued poor air quality has once again prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to call off official outdoor competitions.

Additionally, practices have been moved indoors where space is available.

Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of the area on Tuesday.

"When air quality reaches the “Unhealthy” levels, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces," a letter sent by parents and students reads.

Read the full letter below: