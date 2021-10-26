Poverello Center still seeking employees

MISSOULA — The Poverello Center is upping the ante again when it comes to pay.

Less than two weeks ago MTN News told you about a bonus program for new hires and current employees at the Pov. Now, as the Johnson Street Winter Shelter gets ready to open next Monday, additional incentives are being offered.

The Poverello Center is offering monthly bonuses of $500 throughout Winter Shelter to full-time staff and $250 per month for part-timers. Plus, all staff who are still working for the Pov at the end of the Emergency Winter Shelter in April, will receive a $1,500 appreciation bonus. The hourly pay is $15.

The Poverello Center is urgently hiring 30 direct care positions for the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter.

“Working at the Pov means you can have a direct impact on the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny. “Every day we are saving people's lives, and this is especially true during the winter. I personally encourage people to join us in the service to our community.”

