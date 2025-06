LOLO — The Missoula Electric Cooperative is issuing a heads-up for customers in Lolo.

A scheduled outage will take place from 12 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, which will affect members in the Mormon Creek and Highway 12 Corridor areas.

Missoula Electric Cooperative reports the outage is needed to allow NorthWestern Energy to complete emergency repair work, which impacts the Lolo substation.