POW's Stoke Fest comes to Missoula Tuesday night

MISSOULA — Stoke Fest Film Festival is coming to Missoula on Tuesday night with a focus on solutions for our changing climate.

“Stoke Fest is just a really fun way to unite what we call the outdoor state,” said Protect Our Winters (POW) founder Jeremy Jones.

Stoke Fest is put on by POW and screens films that center around winter sports and how they are being impacted by a changing climate.

“My life revolves around winter and snow, being a professional snowboarder, started seeing changes to the mountains and with that realized that we were on the wrong track,” Jones remarked.

“Yes, sharing these amazing films that are action sport, you know, driven, but we pair it with like so much more than that and purpose. And I think it's an opportunity for like the audience and us as athletes to kind of dive in and like learn more and really like gain some knowledge and perspective about kind of what's going on in the world around us,” professional skier and filmmaker Amie Engerbreston told MTN.

Engerbreston will be screening her film The Hypocrite, which focuses on her relationship with her sport and how it interacts with climate change.

“A lot of times the films I make as a skier are about where to go skiing and what I'm skiing on and like pure hype. And so the hypocrite is really a film where I kind of dive in and I look at this hypocrisy that I've been feeling in my own life of being someone who knows the climate is changing, has been trying to be actively doing something about it, but I still lead a life that burns fossil fuels” said Engerbreston.

Click here for additional information about Stoke Fest.