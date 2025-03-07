Protestors take part in Stand up for Science Rally in Missoula

MISSOULA — Communities are rallying in support of science across the nation and at the University of Montana, students and professors joined in on Friday through a Stand up for Science Rally.

The rally's main goal was to highlight the importance of science.



This follows federal cuts to the National Institutes of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Many in attendance noted the safety that science brings to communities, allowing people to live healthier and longer.

Watch: Stand up for Science rally

RAW VIDEO: Stand up for Science Rally at University of Montana

Speakers shed light on the role of organizations like the NIH, EPA and FDA, saying they feel a science-forward Montana makes a better state and country.