Public input sought on proposed Missoula County zoning code updates

Posted at 10:01 AM, May 05, 2022
MISSOULA - It could be the last chance for public input into proposed updates on the zoning code for Missoula County.

Comments will be accepted at a commissioners' public meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The zoning update would impact urban areas outside Missoula County, including the Wye, East Missoula and Bonner.

The code proposal is very lengthy and covers a wide range of areas including construction, covenants, building types, environmental designs, and accessory dwellings.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. in the Missoula County Courthouse Annex, and public comment will be taken. A final vote could come at the end of the meeting.

People can take part in person or online at Microsoft Teams.

Date: Thursday, May 5

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Hybrid meeting in the Missoula County Courthouse Annex Sophie Moiese Room and via Microsoft Teams.

Visit missoula.co/bccmeetings to view the agenda and meeting link.

