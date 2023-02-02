Public invited to meet finalists for Missoula County Public Schools superintendent

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public School families and community members are invited to a meet-and-greet with the three superintendent candidates on Thursday.

As we previously reported, Superintendent Doctor Rob Watson left his position to become the executive director for School Administrators of Montana.

Russ Lodge is now interim superintendent but has no plans to pursue the permanent role, as he's retiring at the end of this year.

The trustees selected three candidates for the job. They are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck and Candace Roush.

Olinger is currently the Lolo Schools superintendent while Peck heads the Lewistown School District. Roush works as a budget analyst at the University of Montana.

Additional information about the candidates can be found at https://www.mcpsmt.org/Page/18639 .

The meet and greet begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Administration Building A, located at 909 South Avenue West.