Public invited to meet Missoula County Public Schools superintendent candidate

MISSOULA - The public is being invited to learn more about the candidate to become the next superintendent for Missoula County Public Schools.

As we reported last week, the board of trustees selected Micah Hill as a candidate for the top spot.

Hill is currently the superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools.

Hill was named Superintendent of the Year for the Northwest Region by the Northwest Montana Association of School Superintendents in 2021.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Boardroom inside Administration Building A, 909 South Avenue West.