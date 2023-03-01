Watch Now
Kalispell Schools Superintendent Mikah Hill candidate for Missoula County Public Schools top spot

Micah Hill has served as Kalispell School District Superintendent since 2020
Kalispell School District Superintendent Micah Hill has applied to take over as the superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.
MISSOULA - The superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools is a finalist for the opening of Superintendent at Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS).

During the Missoula County Public Schools special board meeting Tuesday evening, trustees approved Micah Hill to interview for the head of MCPS.

Hill's interview is set for March 7, 2023.

Hill was named Superintendent of the Year for the Northwest Region by the Northwest Montana Association of School Superintendents in March 2021.

He previously served as principal at Kalispell’s Glacier High School before becoming superintendent in July of 2020.

The board reopened the search in early February after trustees unanimously approved that the three finalists did not encompass what MCPS needs for a superintendent.

