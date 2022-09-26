Public invited to Missoula Midtown Association planning open house

MISSOULA - People are being invited to attend a meeting this week to discuss the future of Midtown Missoula.

“Missoula is experiencing unprecedented growth, and Midtown is no exception,” Missoula Midtown Association (MMA) executive director Melanie Brock said. “We want to create a plan that will allow Midtown to grow in healthy, sustainable ways while embracing the area's existing character. The community’s thoughts, ideas, and vision for Midtown’s future will play an important role as this plan progresses.”

A workshop to discuss the Midtown Master Plan will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Missoula Family YMCA.

The goals of the plan include building on existing "Midtown planning initiatives, promoting equitable development, developing predictability for private investment, and creating a sense of belonging for businesses, residents, and visitors," a news release states.

A consulting firm to lead the MMA and a team of planners and engineers through the year-long process began in June. Early next year, the team will draft a master plan and strategy for Midtown’s future, with finalization anticipated by June 2023.

Visit https://www.midtownmasterplan.com/ for additional information about the Midtown Master Plan.