Pyramid Mountain Lumber closure to have wide ranging impacts on Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE — Seeley Lake's largest employer, Pyramid Mountain Lumber, announced on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that it's shutting down — listing of number of factors from rising costs to workforce shortages as the reason.



Reporter Zach Volheim sat down with Pyramid Mountain Lumber President and General Manager Todd Johnson to learn more about what led to this difficult decision — and what happens now.

Watch the video above to view the full story.

