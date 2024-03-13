Repair work on closed Maclay Bridge west of Missoula to begin

MISSOULA — Temporary repair work is scheduled to begin next week on Maclay Bridge west of Missoula which has been closed since late January.

Missoula County Public Works crews are planning to start repairs the week of March 18 by removing the deck surfacing and portions of the corrugated steel deck pans, which will then need to be replaced after new stringers are installed.

The materials for the deck replacement are expected to be delivered in the next three to five weeks, which will dictate the repair schedule, according to a news release.

County officials report that tentative plans call for Maclay Bridge to reopen around the end of April, although that could change depending on weather conditions and other factors.

The repair work can move forward after Missoula County received the necessary environmental documentation from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Missoula County Chief Public Works Officer Shane Stack has also confirmed that the new steel stringers needed to replace the deteriorating components under the bridge deck have been received.

Missoula County closed the bridge, which spans the Bitterroot River between North Avenue and River Pines Road, on Jan. 26, 2024, after MDT informed staff to close it as soon as possible due to structural concerns.

The bridge will remain closed to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians, until after repairs are complete, the release notes. Additionally, people are being asked to abide by the closure.

The total cost of the repairs, including materials and labor, is estimated to be $65,000 with county officials noting that MDT has committed to covering the cost of repairs with funding from Senate Bill 536.

The repair work will allow Missoula County to reopen the one-lane bridge, which was placed at its current location in 1953, to traffic, bicycles and pedestrians.

The release states that construction on a new bridge upstream that would connect South Avenue to River Pines Road is tentatively slated to begin in 2026. More information on the South Avenue Bridge is online.