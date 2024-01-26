Macclay Bridge near Missoula now closed

MISSOULA — Missoula County's Maclay Bridge officially closed at 10 a.m. on Friday with no official timeline on if or when it will reopen.

The one-lane bridge, originally built in 1953, spans the Bitterroot River and connects the Big Flat area to the city of Missoula.

But that thoroughfare is barricaded now with traffic being redirected to alternative routes such as Mullan Road or Reserve Street.

MTN News reached out to the Missoula Public Works Director Shane Stack who tells us the Montana Department of Transportation determined there was significant structural concern on the underside of the bridge and recommended its closure.

Missoula County officials are now coordinating potential solutions and repairs. But Stack says the biggest obstacle concerns funding and environmental processes.

We spoke with an area resident on Friday who was mostly concerned about the miles the alternative route adds to his commute — especially for medical care.

We will keep you updated on any developments.