Residents asked to comply with Missoula fireworks laws

MISSOULA — City officials are asking that people not use fireworks in Missoula due to the high fire danger and the continuing hot and dry weather.

Additionally, the use of most fireworks in the city of Missoula is illegal.

Fireworks are also prohibited on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in City and County parks and County-managed recreation areas and at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing access sites.

The Fireworks Report Line at (406) 258-4850 is open 24 hours a day during the holiday period through July 5. It’s operated by the emergency dispatchers at Missoula 9-1-1 Center.

Police officers and fire department personnel will respond to as many complaints as possible and have the authority to issue citations.

The penalties are $100 plus court costs for a first offense and $300 plus court costs for a second offense during the same calendar year.

Public displays in Missoula will be held Friday, July 2, at the civic stadium following the PaddleHeads baseball game and on July 4, at the Southgate Mall.

The Missoula City Council amended the fireworks ordinance in 2014 to allow the sale and discharge of “novelty” fireworks in the city. These include sparklers, party poppers and other small fireworks.

Click here for additional information about fireworks rules in Missoula.

