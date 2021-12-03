Reverse Parade, Holiday Stroll returning to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — The holiday season will get into full swing on Saturday in downtown Missoula.

The Reverse Parade of Lights and Holiday Stroll will take place along Higgins Avenue from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) to once again host a reverse parade.

The events — sponsored by Charles Schwab and Dick Anderson Construction — will feature bright floats in parking spaces along both sides of Higgins Avenue between Main Street and the Red XXXX’s.

“Last year’s reverse parade had an overwhelming response from the Missoula community,” said Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy. “We learned a lot last year, and have improved the reverse parade this year by keeping streets open to encourage traffic flow and hiring traffic control officers."

People will be able to check out the floats in several different ways — including via live streaming on MCAT. Mountain Line will be running a bus from the Central Park Garage approximately every 20 minutes.

Santa will be arriving will arrive on a horse-drawn sleigh at the Missoula Public Library at 1 p.m. and will be available for phone photos between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The MDA and the Resort at Paws Up are also bringing back free carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 as well as on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. The free rides start at the Missoula Art Park.

