Ride along for a day at the Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA — For the first time in its history, the Western Montana Fair is running for back-to-back weekends.

TO EXPERIENCE A DAY AT THE FAIR, WATCH MTN'S CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S REPORT:

A day at the Western Montana Fair

Taking over the Missoula Fairgrounds, the frenzy offers rides, carnival games and food for families and visitors looking to make the most of summer.

Students also take advantage of the event during their summer break. Rides like "Rockstar" are a crowd favorite among younger attendees.

"Don't eat before you go on the 'Rockstar,'" one rider said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News One rider said "Rockstar" is a must

For those looking for alternative thrills with less commotion, the "Rockin' Tug" is another popular option among kids. A young attendee at the fair rode it this year with our very own MTN's Cynthia Carranza.

"I come out here every year," she said.

Her father said the event is a family tradition.

This year, the fair runs across two weekends for the first time.

The fair will be closed Monday, Aug. 3, but returns Aug. 4-8 with rodeo action, more carnival games and livestock shows.