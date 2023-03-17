Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation celebrates Missoula visitor’s center reopening

MISSOULA - It's been a rocky few years for the Missoula-based Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF).

Not only was the visitors center closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a flood damaged much of it, which forced a remodel.

The doors reopened on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The celebration included membership raffles, a happy hour fundraiser, and local food trucks.

The redesigned space doesn't just showcase interactive exhibits for you to learn about elk country, but it also shares the role the Foundation plays in conservation efforts.

The RMEF dates back to 1984 with chapters in 49 out of the 50 states.

CEO Kyle Weaver says the organization’s goal is wildlife habitat and public access to land.

"You know one of the big things you'll see we do is access. Access to public lands. It's not access just for money, it's multi-use access for all of us to use those properties. And we do that all across the country,” Weaver said. “And I think that’s what sets us apart [from] most organizations."

The RMEF — which is located at 5705 Grant Creek Road in Missoula — is open on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.