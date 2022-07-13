Roundabout construction underway on Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - The Mullan BUILD project is looking to increase traffic efficiency by creating roundabouts on Mullan Road and at Mary Jane Boulevard.

Roundabouts have made possibly dangerous intersections more safe since they promote lower speeds, yielding for others, and a continuous movement in one direction, a news release notes.

According to Mullan BUILD, “Missoula drivers have welcomed roundabouts in the area over the past decade, such as at the freeway interchanges on Van Buren Street and Orange Street, Expressway near the Missoula International Airport, and others.”

Roundabouts have proved quite helpful in improving the flow of traffic in busy areas.

On the new roundabout construction areas, Shane Stack, Missoula County Public Works Director shared, “drivers will experience delays for the coming weeks as we work first to complete the roundabout connecting Mary Jane Boulevard to Mullan Road.”

A detour is set up on Mullan Road between Dublin Street and Flynn Lane to help direct traffic around the construction area and give the Kiewit Corporation crews space to work.

The roundabout at Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan road will tentatively be completed by the end of the summer.