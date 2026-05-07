Salty road leads NUTmobile to KPAX

MISSOULA — Things were a bit nutty at KPAX on Thursday as we welcomed three "peanutters" to the station!

The college graduates, Almond Aria, Nutty Huddy, and Mayeselnut, were thinking so outside of the box after graduation that they landed in a NUTmobile instead.

The group unconventionally travels the country in the rig as brand ambassadors for PLANTERS.

MTN News The PLANTERS NUTmobile visits communities across the country

The PLANTERS NUTmobile dates back to 1935. The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is branded as a "nutty experience that brings people together."

The "peanutters" say they connect with people from all walks of life on every stop all while creating content and representing PLANTERS.

While this group of ambassadors is at the tail end of their visit to Missoula, they made sure to follow the salty road to KPAX before saying goodbye.

They tell us the most fulfilling part of traveling is the connections they make with each community along the way.

MTN News Nutty Huddy, Almond Aria, and Mayeselnut during their visit to KPAX

"I really think it's been such a blessing to be able to travel so many different places and for a job too," Adleigh Mayes, a PLANTERS "peanutter," said. "How many people can say they get to travel the whole country and like get paid to do it? So that's been the best thing for me."

Idaho Falls is the NUTmobile's next stop. They'll head to Las Vegas after that. Click here to follow their journey!