Salvation Army: Red Kettle donation numbers down in Missoula as campaign deadline approaches

MISSOULA — Missoula's Salvation Army has been running its annual Red Kettle Campaign. But this year, donations are down and they have only a few more days to reach their funding goal.

The red kettles have been out at various markets and stores around Missoula since November 20, 2023. They're manned by bell ringers to spread holiday cheer.

When you drop a bill or some coins into the red kettle, the donation helps fund the Salvation Army's services which will help community members in need.

They offer laundry, showers, a computer lab, weekly youth programming teaching life skills, and Pathway of Hope which helps families budget and get back on their feet.

However, with fewer donations, programs and services — some that many people depend on — would then be altered.

"Unfortunately, as a result when that happens, we then have to take a look at the programs that we provide through our social services," Missoula Salvation Army Director Major Robert Covert told MTN News. "We have to take a look at these programs and see 'ok well we don't have the funding that we had so where do we need to make some adjustments, not necessarily cuts, but where do we need to make the adjustments.'"

The Salvation Army relies on the Missoula community's generosity and Saturday, December 23, 2023, is the last day you can donate to the kettles which can be found at Walmart, Rossauers, and select Albertsons stores.

People can also make a donation anytime on the Salvation Army's website.