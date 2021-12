MISSOULA — Santa will be taking to the skies over Western Montana.

You will want to look to the skies on Friday night!

If the weather cooperates, Santa himself is doing a test flight over Missoula and once it’s in the books, he'll know for sure if he's ready to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

So, you'll want to be outside at 6:30 p.m. for the Western Montana Santa FlyOver.

You can track him and get updates here.