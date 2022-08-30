School meal prices rising in Missoula

MISSOULA - From eggs to gas, and even clothes — inflation has impacted many across the nation.

Thousands of Missoula County Public Schools students will be feeling the pinch in the lunch line.

There will no longer be a free lunch for all students.

Instead, MCPS is increasing the price of school food while pushing students to apply for free or reduced lunch programs and outside resources.

However, child nutrition experts say it’s better for students to eat at school rather than pack a lunch.

